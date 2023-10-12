Rupee trades higher at 83.14 against the US dollar ahead of inflation data

The Indian rupee traded higher for the third day in a row, appreciating by 5 paise to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a weak American currency. The rupee opened 3 paise higher at 83.16 a dollar on Thursday against the previous close of 83.19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% lower at 105.69.

Subdued sentiments in the domestic equity markets and concerns over foreign funds withdrawal capped a sharp gain in the Indian currency, forex analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 6 paise higher at 83.19 against the US dollar.

Market participants are expected to remain watchful of the industrial production data for August to be released by the government on Thursday. Inflation numbers for September will also be announced, providing insights into the country's economic health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.45 per cent to USD 85.43 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex slipped 19.85 points or 0.03 per cent to 66,453.20. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent to 19,812.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹421.77 crore, as per exchange data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

