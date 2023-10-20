Rupee logs biggest one-day gain in three weeks; ends 13 paise higher at 83.12 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 106.20. The 10-year US Treasury yield was at 4.94% after hitting 5% late in the US session, the highest since 2007.
The Indian rupee ended 13 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday, logging its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, helped by likely central bank intervention. The local currency ended at 83.12 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.25, to log its best one-day gain since September 29.
