Rupee trades marginally higher against the US dollar despite geopolitical risks
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26% to 106.32. Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East.
The Indian rupee traded slightly higher against the US dollar despite a sharp jump in crude oil prices, amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will prevent the local unit from breaching its record low. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.22 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 83.25.
