Rupee trades marginally higher against the US dollar despite geopolitical risks

The Indian rupee traded slightly higher against the US dollar despite a sharp jump in crude oil prices, amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will prevent the local unit from breaching its record low. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.22 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 83.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26% to 106.32. Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East.

However, the rupee traded range-bound, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the rupee ended flat at 83.25 against the US dollar. The rupee hit a lifetime low of 83.29 in October 2022.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 3.13% to $87.23 per barrel.

According to CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari, market sentiment turned delicate following clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas over the weekend, coinciding with a surprise attack by militants on Israel, marking the deadliest day of violence in the region in half a century.

“Global tensions propel safe-haven dollar, while RBI's vigilant stance sparks currency market tug-of-war," Pabari added.

The USD/INR pair is encountering notable resistance at the 83.30 level, while concurrently finding support around 82.80. This creates a scenario akin to a tug-of-war, where a breach of either pivotal level could trigger a significant movement, with an estimated range of approximately one rupee in either direction, he said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 274.33 points or 0.42 per cent to 65,721.30. The broader NSE Nifty fell 84.10 points or 0.43 per cent to 19,569.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹90.29 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped further by $3.794 billion to $586.908 billion for the week ended September 29, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹90.29 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹783.25 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

