Rupee trades marginally higher at 83.27 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 103.21.
The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.26 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.29.
