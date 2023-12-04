Rupee trades marginally higher at 83.27 against the US dollar

The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.26 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 103.21.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.29 against the dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Indian rupee is expected to trade within a small range with a bit of appreciation bias as flows, IPOs, FDIs to continue after a spectacular win for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi heartland. However, buying of US dollar to continue due to various reasons," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Markets now await for RBI Monetary policy on December 8 and non-farm payroll data from the US on the same day in the evening, Bhansali said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.95% to $78.13 per barrel.

In the domestic front, the Indian stock market indices were trading at record high levels on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 966.06 points, or 1.43%, higher at 68,447.25, while the NSE Nifty jumped 305.70 points, or 1.51%, at 20,573.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,589.61 crore, according to exchange data.

