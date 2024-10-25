Rupee trades near record low of 84.07 per dollar amid persistent FII outflow; likely to remain rangebound, say analysts

  • Rupee had declined to its all-time low of 84.0825 earlier this week and has been trading in a narrow range since then, failing to see any recovery and also managing to avoid deeper losses, supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Rupee at record low: Persistent FII outflows and a resilient greenback have continued to weigh on the rupee, keeping it close to its lowest levels.
Rupee at record low: Persistent FII outflows and a resilient greenback have continued to weigh on the rupee, keeping it close to its lowest levels.(Image: Pixabay)

The Indian rupee traded flat, hovering near its record low against the US dollar on Friday, pressured by a strong greenback and continued foreign fund outflows. The local currency was at 84.07 against the US dollar, nearly unchanged from its close at 84.0775 in the previous session.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.03 per cent at 103.95.

The local currency had declined to its all-time low of 84.0825 earlier this week and has been trading in a narrow range since then, failing to see any recovery and also managing to avoid deeper losses, supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention.

“The Indian rupee remains under pressure, trading near its all-time low, but the 84.10 mark appears to be a crucial support level as the RBI actively steps in to manage volatility. This intervention is evident in the Rupee’s relative stability, making it one of the least volatile currencies among emerging markets recently,” said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.

Also Read | US Treasury Yields soar on Fed caution, US Presidential Elections uncertainty

The key challenge remains the persistent outflow of foreign institutional investments (FIIs) from Indian equities. The FIIs have sold more than 97,000 crore worth of Indian equities so far in October, data from stock exchanges showed.

“Indian stocks, perceived as overvalued compared to global peers, have seen selling pressure from FIIs, which is weighing on market sentiment and limiting the Rupee’s potential upside. However, once these outflows stabilize, it could provide a tailwind for the Rupee,” Pabari said.

Key factors behind Rupee weakness

Here are the primary factors contributing to the recent weakness in the Indian rupee:

A recent surge in US Treasury yields has heightened concerns over a slower interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. This has strengthened the US Dollar Index, which recently reached a nearly three-month high against major global currencies, peaking at 104.38.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, coupled with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential elections 2024, have driven investors towards safer assets, according to analysts.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 crash 1%. Why is the Indian stock market falling?

An increase in crude oil prices has further pressured the rupee, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising by 0.22% to $74.54 per barrel in futures trading.

On the domestic front, continued outflows from FIIs have triggered a significant correction in India’s benchmark indices. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are both down over 7% from their record highs reached at the end of September, adding further pressure on the rupee.

Rupee Outlook

Persistent FII outflows and a resilient greenback have continued to weigh on the rupee, keeping it close to its lowest levels.

According to Pabari, in the short term, USDINR is expected to trade within a narrow range of 83.80 to 84.20, with a bias toward the lower end.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRupee trades near record low of 84.07 per dollar amid persistent FII outflow; likely to remain rangebound, say analysts

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

145.95
11:49 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.05 (-2.05%)

Bharat Electronics share price

260.85
11:49 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-10.55 (-3.89%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,032.10
11:49 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-246.8 (-19.3%)

ITC share price

489.75
11:49 AM | 25 OCT 2024
17.9 (3.79%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,597.55
11:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
22.6 (0.88%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

442.55
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-0.4 (-0.09%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,291.95
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-0.1%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,292.05
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-1772 (-11.76%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

953.35
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-86.05 (-8.28%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.60
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.35 (-7.42%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

873.85
11:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-65.15 (-6.94%)

Finolex Industries share price

283.50
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-17.15 (-5.7%)
More from Top Losers

Laurus Labs share price

477.80
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
31.8 (7.13%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

872.80
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
36.95 (4.42%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

972.10
11:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
38.85 (4.16%)

ITC share price

490.00
11:48 AM | 25 OCT 2024
18.15 (3.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.