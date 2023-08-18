Rupee trades near record low: why is it falling and what analysts predict for medium-to-long-term4 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:29 PM IST
The weakness in the Chinese yen, elevated crude oil prices and dollar strength due to the rising US Treasury yields, put upward pressure on USDINR.
The Indian rupee has depreciated above 83 level against the US dollar, with the local currency witnessing a record closing low on August 17. A slew of factors are weighing on rupee and analysts believe the local unit may continue to linger around its all-time low going ahead.
