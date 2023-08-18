The Indian rupee has depreciated above 83 level against the US dollar, with the local currency witnessing a record closing low on August 17. A slew of factors are weighing on rupee and analysts believe the local unit may continue to linger around its all-time low going ahead.

While the rupee recovered on Friday, it is not far from its record low of 83.29 touched in October. The rupee rebounded from its record closing low and opened 13 paise higher at 83.02 against the US dollar amid a pullback in the American currency.

“The depreciation in rupee comes on the back of the recent spike in US dollar and treasury yields amid worries that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for a longer duration. The fall in Chinese yuan led to a slide in domestic currency on concerns over export competitiveness," said Amit Sajeja, Vice President Research - Commodities & Currencies at Motilal Oswal.

Sajeja believes the near term outlook for rupee remains negative, but the pace of depreciation may be smaller as RBI will keep supporting the local currency at lower levels.

Let us dive deeper into the key reasons behind the recent depreciation in rupee:

US Dollar, Yields Spike

The US dollar was set for a fifth winning week against its major peers, making it the longest winning streak for 15 months. It touched a two-month high of 103.59 overnight.

Though the US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market rivals, including the yen and euro - eased 0.02% to 103.38 on Friday, it is set to gain 0.5% for the week.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was at 4.25%. It hit a 10-month peak of 4.32% on Thursday. The economic data released recently indicate that the economy continues to be resilient. This is likely to keep US yields elevated.

On the domestic front, Indian benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.23% after hitting a more than four-month high of 7.26% on Thursday.

Depreciation in Yuan

A fall in China's yuan also weighed on the local rupee. The yuan has depreciated 0.6% this week and 5.3% this year. Concerns about a growing debt crisis in the country's sprawling property sector and sputtering economic recovery is pressurising the yuan.

“The weakness in the CNY, elevated crude oil prices and dollar strength due to the rising US Treasury yields, put upward pressure on USDINR. Going ahead, next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium will set the tone for USDINR spot, with US inflation being sticky and labour market being strong, we expect Fed Powell to reiterate the hawkishness next week which can drive the USDINR spot higher," said an economist with a private bank.

However, the economist believes active RBI’s FX intervention may cap the rise in spot.

“RBI is intervening quite heavily in the FX market and we expect it to protect the record high level of ₹83.29/$. In USDINR spot the short term trading range is 82.60-83.50," the economist said.

CPI Inflation

The retail inflation in India soared to a 15-month peak of 7.44% in July, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2%-6% comfort band, driven by a surge in vegetable and cereal prices. The CPI inflation in June was 4.87%

High domestic inflation raised concerns that the central bank will keep the interest rate higher for some time, with economists pushing rate cut expectations to FY25. This weighed on the local currency.

Interest Rates

Market sentiments are hurt on fears that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer duration as recent run of US economic data indicated a resilient US economy.

“Going forward, worries over the slowdown in the Chinese economy and expectations that Fed may hike interest rate once, will keep yields elevated," Sajeja said.

He believes the immediate support for the spot rupee is seen at 82.90 - 82.50 levels.

“The key level to watch out for would be 83.30 and a break above this can lead the rupee to depreciate towards 83.75 - 84.20 levels in the next six months period," he added.

FII Selling

The foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold Indian shares to the tune of ₹10,658 crore so far this month in the cash market, as per the data on exchanges. The foreign fund outflow has also led to a fall in rupee.

“The escalation of US bond yields is expected to limit the influx of foreign investments into the Indian market, further impacting market dynamics," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

