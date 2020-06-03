Rupee jumps sharply against US dollar, may move into 74s per USD

"Sharp upswing in global as well as domestic equities has worked to fuel significant upside in the Indian rupee. Sentiments have got a boost on gradual unlocking of the domestic economy. Markets are now pinning their hopes on global recovery and shrugging off concerns about the deepening rift between US and China. As of now, near term bias for the local unit is positive, where it can edge higher towards 74.80 mark," Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking, said in a recent note.