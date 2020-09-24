Rupee falls sharply to nearly one-month low against US dollar

The Indian rupee today fell sharply against the US dollar amid a broad strengthening of the US currency. The rupee fell to nearly one-month low of 73.94 against the US dollar at day's low as compared to previous close of 73.57. Opening on weak note at 73.82, the rupee traded in the range of 73.57 to 73.94 against the USD. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, stood at two-month high of 94.480 today.

The dollar has rallied this week as rising coronavirus infections in Europe and Britain undermined investor optimism about vaccine progress. The mood for riskier assets has also soured after data on Wednesday showed U.S. business activity slowed in September and several Fed policymakers warned that further government aid is needed to bolster the economy.

"Given the uncertainty to economic outlook from the second wave of COVID, US presidential elections and the US stimulus package, investors are shunning risky assets. Commodities and equities have sold off. The US Dollar has strengthened, especially against majors and that has further exacerbated the fall in commodities," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex had plunged over 600 points, tracking a selloff in other Asian markets.

Asian markets tumbled today following another sharp sell-off on Wall Street as investors were bombarded by a perfect storm of problems including rising virus infections, new lockdowns, a slowing economic recovery, stalled US stimulus talks and election uncertainty.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,912.44 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

So far this year, the rupee is down about 4% against the US dollar. (With Agency Inputs)













