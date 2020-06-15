Rupee today falls against US dollar, breaches 76 per USD

The Indian rupee today breached the 76 mark against US dollar, settling 18 paise lower at 76.03. Weak domestic equities, foreign fund outflows and spike in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment, said analysts. Opening at 75.94 per US dollar, the rupee traded in the range of 75.92 to 76.15 per US dollar today. In comparison, the rupee had settled at 75.85 per US dollar in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 400 points lower in late trade while Nifty was below 9,900.

So far this year, the rupee is down 6.5% against US dollar, hitting a low of 76.91 earlier this year.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they sold shares worth ₹1,311.49 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.85% to $38.40 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13% to 97.19.

Meanwhile, global investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising coronavirus cases across the world.

India saw a jump of over 11,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the death toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

There has been a fresh spike in corona cases in Beijing and some US states and this is weighing on risk sentiment, Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global

"India's forex reserves crossed the $500 billion, rising$8 billion in the week ended 5th June. This shows how aggressively the RBI has been absorbing Inflows. The Reserve cushion would give the central bank ammunition in containing volatility during bouts of outflows," he added. (With Agency Inputs)













Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via