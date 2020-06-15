Rupee today falls against US dollar, breaches 76 per USD

The Indian rupee today breached the 76 mark against US dollar, settling 18 paise lower at 76.03. Weak domestic equities, foreign fund outflows and spike in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment, said analysts. Opening at 75.94 per US dollar, the rupee traded in the range of 75.92 to 76.15 per US dollar today. In comparison, the rupee had settled at 75.85 per US dollar in the previous session.