Rupee edges lower against US dollar but holds 73.5 levels

The Indian rupee today fell against the US dollar as strengthening American currency and muted domestic equities weighed on the local currency. Opening at 73.18, the rupee lost further ground and slipped to 73.44 at day's low. The rupee settled at 73.34 against the American currency, down 20 paise from its previous close of 73.14.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.3 per cent to 93.023.

"Developments on the Indo-China border will be closely tracked. Any escalation poses up side risks to USD-INR," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"The ECB monetary policy is due on Thursday. It will be interesting to see how serious concern policymakers feel about the recent Euro strength as far as Eurozone economic recovery is taken into consideration," he said.

He expects the USD-INR pair to remain in the 72.50-73.50 range this week.

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi said India has overtaken Taiwan to become the fourth-largest forex-reserve holder in the world. "The reserve build-up in Q1 FY21 ($27bn) was almost equally split between the RBI’s dollar buying and MtM valuation gains. In Q2 FY21, the rise in forex reserves ($36bn so far) is being driven mainly by the RBI’s forex buying. This is averting large rupee appreciation and keeping domestic liquidity accommodative," it said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended slightly higher amid volatile trade.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹1,888.78 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

