Rupee edges lower against US dollar but holds 73.5 levels

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi said India has overtaken Taiwan to become the fourth-largest forex-reserve holder in the world. "The reserve build-up in Q1 FY21 ($27bn) was almost equally split between the RBI’s dollar buying and MtM valuation gains. In Q2 FY21, the rise in forex reserves ($36bn so far) is being driven mainly by the RBI’s forex buying. This is averting large rupee appreciation and keeping domestic liquidity accommodative," it said.