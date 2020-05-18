Rupee falls sharply against US dollar, back near 76 per USD

Rushabh Maru, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares, said: "The rupee is under pressure as the market is disappointed over the stimulus package announced by the government. Weakness in the domestic equities market has pressurized the rupee. Performance of India's key macroeconomic data has deteriorated significantly. On the other hand, global financial markets have turned volatile due to growing possibility of second wave of the coronavirus. The tension is rising between the US and China as the later failed to contain the pandemic. Hence the rupee may remain under pressure in the near term."