Broad strength in US dollar and a sell-off in domestic equity markets pushed Indian rupee sharply lower today. The rupee fell to 75.88 per US dollar at day's low, before settling 19 paise lower at 75.78. In comparison, the rupee had settled at 75.59 in the previous session.

Global risk appetite remained weak after grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented market optimism on the global economy, pushing equity markets across the world sharply lower today.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading over 500 points lower while Nifty 50 index also gave up the 10,000 level.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹919.26 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15% to 96.09.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising coronavirus cases across the world. In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,102 while the total number of cases crossed 2.86 lakh.

The US Federal Reserve however signalled that it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic,

"The assurance from the Fed should be comforting for emerging markets and risk in general over the medium term," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"S&P yesterday retained India's sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook. However it has indicated that threat to outlook and rating could emerge from growth being lower than its projections and government fiscal deficit being higher than its forecast. At least for the near term the looming dark cloud of a sovereign rating downgrade seems to have dispersed," he added.

So far this year, the rupee is down over 6% against the US dollar.





