Rupee US dollar rate today: INR falls to over 15-month low against USD

The Indian rupee depreciated to 75.42 against the US dollar at day's low today, weighed down by the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note and fell to 75.42, its weakest since July, 2020, registering a decline of 6 paise from the last close. In recent trade, rupee was trading at 75.26 against the US dollar.

