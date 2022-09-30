Rupee volatility drives currency volumes on NSE to an all-time high

Exchange-traded currency derivatives offer an additional hedging mechanism to constituents like corporates, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and banks who normally deal in the OTC forex market, which facilitates buying and selling of currencies, like the dollar or pound sterling against the rupee, through a network of banks. For individual investors and prop traders who trade across asset classes like shares and commodities, they offer a means to speculate by taking on the risk that hedgers (FPIs, banks and corporates) seek to cover themselves against.