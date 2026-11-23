Mumbai: The rupee has staged a sharp rally this month, but its gains remain vulnerable to a reversal in global investment sentiment, particularly if the correction in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks loses steam, analysts said.
The currency appreciated 0.66% on Friday to close at 92.68 against the US dollar, its strongest level since 8 April, according to Bloomberg data. This took its weekly gains to nearly 1.7%. The rupee has strengthened from 94.25 on 13 November, marking a significant turnaround after months of pressure, supported by a resurgence in foreign portfolio inflows and softer crude oil prices.