Mumbai: The rupee has staged a sharp rally this month, but its gains remain vulnerable to a reversal in global investment sentiment, particularly if the correction in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks loses steam, analysts said.
Mumbai: The rupee has staged a sharp rally this month, but its gains remain vulnerable to a reversal in global investment sentiment, particularly if the correction in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks loses steam, analysts said.
The currency appreciated 0.66% on Friday to close at 92.68 against the US dollar, its strongest level since 8 April, according to Bloomberg data. This took its weekly gains to nearly 1.7%. The rupee has strengthened from 94.25 on 13 November, marking a significant turnaround after months of pressure, supported by a resurgence in foreign portfolio inflows and softer crude oil prices.
The currency appreciated 0.66% on Friday to close at 92.68 against the US dollar, its strongest level since 8 April, according to Bloomberg data. This took its weekly gains to nearly 1.7%. The rupee has strengthened from 94.25 on 13 November, marking a significant turnaround after months of pressure, supported by a resurgence in foreign portfolio inflows and softer crude oil prices.
The rally has been driven largely by record monthly foreign inflows of ₹1.14 trillion into Indian equities through 20 November, as investors reassess their exposure to expensive artificial intelligence (AI) and technology stocks in developed markets. The shift follows the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the US midterm elections, with concerns over the unchecked expansion of data centres adding to scrutiny of the technology sector.
However, analysts cautioned against interpreting the inflows as evidence of a fundamental shift in foreign investors' perception of India.
"These inflows are largely tactical and reflect portfolio diversification rather than a structural shift in foreign investors' allocation towards India,'' said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. "FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) have remained structurally short on the rupee for nearly two years, and the recent buying is essentially a diversification play following the US midterm elections."
Choice Broking's Kaveri More cautioned that India's dependence on oil imports, a widening trade deficit and elevated US yields could restrict further appreciation. The likely Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) dollar purchases to rebuild foreign exchange reserves could also cap the currency's appreciation.
Bullish sentiment
Despite these risks, analysts remain optimistic about the rupee's near-term trajectory. Kotak Securities' Anindya Banerjee sees the currency strengthening further to 91-91.50 against the dollar, arguing that it has been significantly undervalued and is now playing catch-up.
Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities expects the rupee to trade in the 92.25-93 range in the near term.
"The weakening of the AI trade, impressive growth in corporate earnings as reflected in the Q2 results, fair valuations in segments like banking, decline in crude prices and appreciation of the rupee against the dollar were the principal factors that drove the FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) into India," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.
He said the buying appeared to signal a structural shift away from AI and AI-related stocks towards India's diversified market, with FPI inflows likely to continue in the near term. Lower crude prices provide another source of support as they ease India's import bill and reduce dollar demand from oil importers.
RBI unlikely to withdraw measures
Despite the rupee's sharp appreciation, market participants do not expect the RBI to immediately roll back its recent foreign exchange market measures. Instead, the recovery could give the central bank an opportunity to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves and manage its forward dollar position.
Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, said the RBI's large net short dollar forward position suggested that its currency management would remain focused on rebuilding reserves.
"The large net dollar short forward book implies that RBI FX management will focus on accumulating FX reserves. We don't expect the recent measures such as FERR or oil window for OMC) to be removed as the global situation remains highly fluid," she said.