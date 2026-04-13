Rupee weakens 55 paise to open at 93.28 against US dollar as crude oil prices spike

The Indian rupee faced pressure, starting at 93.28 on Monday, April 13, which was a decline of 55 paise from Friday's closing value of 92.73/$, following a two-week relief rally that was hindered by a spike in oil prices after Washington and Tehran could not finalize a deal to stop the conflict.
Brent crude for June delivery surged 7% to $102 a barrel, while US equity futures and Asian stock markets experienced declines. US Treasury yields and the dollar increased, reversing the trends seen in the previous week that had followed a ceasefire between the US and Iran.
The ceasefire seemed to be increasingly unstable after discussions in Pakistan over the weekend did not result in an agreement to conclude the war.
After negotiations fell apart, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US Navy would initiate a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump also cautioned that oil prices might stay high until the US midterm elections in November, marking a rare recognition of the potential political consequences stemming from his decision to strike Iran six weeks prior.
Extended high oil prices could pose a significant issue for oil-importing India, raising inflation concerns, hindering the economic outlook, and putting additional pressure on the rupee.
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