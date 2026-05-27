Rupee weakens 7 paise to open at 95.75 against US dollar

The Indian rupee weakened by 7 paise to open at 95.75 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 27 May, as optimism over a near-term resolution to the Middle East conflict faded, keeping foreign portfolio and importer-related flows tilted against the domestic currency.
Investor sentiment turned cautious after Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by carrying out strikes near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a development that could complicate efforts to end the three-month-long conflict.
Although Brent crude oil prices eased slightly during Asian trading hours, they remained close to the $100-per-barrel mark, continuing to pressure oil-importing economies and weighing on regional currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and Philippine peso.
Concerns over the economic fallout of the Iran conflict have also accelerated foreign capital outflows from India. Overseas investors have reportedly sold more than $24 billion in Indian equities and bonds between March and May, reflecting heightened risk aversion and concerns about India's macroeconomic outlook.
With crude oil prices remaining elevated and exports facing disruptions, economists warn that India could face a widening balance of payments deficit in the financial year ending March 2027, further pressuring the rupee.
(more to come)