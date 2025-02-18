By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened slightly on Tuesday as the impact of weak regional currencies and heightened dollar demand - spurred by positions in the non-deliverable forwards market - was blunted by likely dollar-selling by the central bank.

The rupee was at 86.9550 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:50 a.m. IST, down from its close of 86.8775 in the previous session.

Heightened appetite for dollars at the daily reference rate weighed on the rupee, a trader at a foreign bank said.

The reference rate, or the daily fix, was last quoted at a 0.30/0.50 paisa premium, signalling strong dollar bids, per the trader.

However, state-run banks were spotted offering dollars in early trading near the 86.94-86.95 levels, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, which capped the currency's losses traders said.

Asian currencies weakened between 0.1% to 0.4% as the dollar index rose nearly 0.3% to 107, extending its recovery from a two-month low hit last week.

U.S. bond yields nudged higher as well, with the 10-year Treasury yield up four basis points at 4.51%. The 1-year U.S. Treasury yield also rose, hurting dollar-rupee forward premiums.

The dollar-rupee 1-year implied yield was last quoted lower by two bps at 2.11%, its lowest level in over two months.

Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep policy rates on pause and that the RBI will deliver a cut at its April meeting are likely to weigh on far forwards, a swap dealer at a bank said.

"In the lead-up to the April meeting, expect the 1-year to touch its support level at 1.95%," the dealer said.