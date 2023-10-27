Rushil Decor preferential issue: Price announced at 14% premium to raise ₹124.74 crore
Rushil Decor preferential issue price has been declared at ₹297 per equity share
Rushil Decor preferential issue: The board of directors of Rushil Decor Ltd has fixed preferential issue price at ₹297 per equity share. The company board took this decision in its board meeting on Thursday. Interestingly, Rushil Decor preferential issue price has been announced at a premium of around 14 per cent as Rushil Decor share price is currently around ₹342 apiece levels on NSE. The small-cap company has decided to raise ₹124.74 crire fund via issuance of preferential shares.
