Rushil Decor preferential issue: The board of directors of Rushil Decor Ltd has fixed preferential issue price at ₹297 per equity share. The company board took this decision in its board meeting on Thursday. Interestingly, Rushil Decor preferential issue price has been announced at a premium of around 14 per cent as Rushil Decor share price is currently around ₹342 apiece levels on NSE. The small-cap company has decided to raise ₹124.74 crire fund via issuance of preferential shares.

Rushil Decor preferential issue details

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting outcome, Rushil Decor said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, interalia, considered and approved in their meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, October 26,2023 tlhe proposal for raising of funds for the Company through the issue of Convertible Warrants (.,Warrants';) on preferential basis and other incidental matter as follows: To issue upto 42100,000 warrants convertible into equity shares of face value of t l0/- to certain Non-Promoter and Promoter Group shareholders, on a-preferential basis in accordance with the Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended (*SEBI ICDR Regulationsr), and other applicable laws, at an issue price of ₹297/- (Rupees Two Hundred Ninety Seven only) (including premium of ₹287/-) per Warrant aggregating up to { 124,74,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred fwenty Four Crores Seventy Four Lacs Only) on the terms and conditions i.e. 25% of the total consideration of the Warrants shall be payable at the time of application and the balance would be payable at the time of conversion of the Warrants into Equity Shares. Each Warrant is convertible into i Equity Share and the conversion can be exercised at any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotrnent, in one or more tranches, as the case may be, subject to it being in compliance with the minimum price calculated in accordance with Regulation 164 of Chapter V for Preferential Issue under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities as well as the shareholders of the Company."

The company also declared to increase plan outlay for green field project in Gujarat from ₹60 crore to ₹90 crore. The additional amount will come from the net proceeds of ₹124.74 crore fund raise via preferential issue.

"This is in furtherance of our earlier intimation dated 8th November, 2022 bearing Letter No. RDL/067/2022-23, regarding proposal relating to setting up of new green field unit in vicinity of existing laminate plants in Gujarat for manufacture of decorative laminates including bigger size (Jumbo size) laminates having aggregate installed capacity of 1.2 million sheets per annum at an approximate outlay of Rs. 60 crores," Rushil Decor said adding, “We would like to inform you that the same was reconsidered by the Meeting of Board of Directors in its meeting held today and decided to enhance the outlay of project upto Rs.90 Crore due to increase in proposed capacity of the project. Further, the project is proposed to be funded from issuance of warrants convertible into Equity shares on preferential basis."

RUSHIL DECOR PP More Information

Shares of Rushil Decor are available for trade on both NSE and BSE and its market cap is ₹932 crore, Its current trade volume on NSE is around 96,000 and around four hours of trade is still left during Friday session. Its 52-week high is ₹431.07 on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹204.31 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

