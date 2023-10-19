Rushil Decor rights issue: Small-cap stock hits 20% upper circuit after fund raise move
Rushil Decor rights issue: Small-cap company has fixed board meeting on 26th October 2023 to consider and approve fund raise proposal
Rushil Decor rights issue: Shares of Rushil Decor is among the newsmaker stocks on Dalal Street. This small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹928 crore is soon going to discuss and approve fund raise through rights issue. The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses that its board meeting has been fixed on 26th October 2023 to discuss and approve fund raise via rights issue.
