Rushil Decor share price jumps 8% after expansion of global footprint
Rushil Decor share price today opened upside at ₹303.85 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹324.50 per share
Stock market today: Rushil Decor board has declared to increase its global footprint. As per the exchange filing by Rushil Decor Ltd, the company board has decided to strengthen its footprint in the South American market through expansion. This strategic move is expected to boost the company's revenue and market share, potentially leading to a positive impact on its stock performance. After this stock market news outbreak, Rushil Decor share price witnessed substantial upside since morning. Today, Rushil Decor share price opened upside at ₹303.85 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹324.50 per share, recording a nearly 8 percent rise against Wednesday's close of ₹300.45 per share.
