Rushil Decor share split record date tomorrow. Stock jumps 3% despite weak market

Rushil Decor share split 2024: Despite the weak bias of the Indian stock market today, Rushil Decor shares witnessed strong buying on Thursday. Rushil Decor share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹384.90 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹393.95 per share, recording around 3.50 per cent intraday rise against Wednesday's close of ₹380.20 apiece. The small-cap stock is in the news today as the stock will be trading ex-split today. The board of directors of Rushil Decor has declared the stock split record date on 9th August 2024. The stock witnessed strong buying ahead of the ex-split date.

Rushil Decor share split record date Rushil Decor informed the Indian stock market exchanges about stock split record date last month saying, "This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 9th August 2024 as the "Record Date" for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for subdivision/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, ranking paripassu in all respects, which was approved by the Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot on 3th July 2024, as already intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter no. RDL/032/2024-25 dated 4th July 2024."

The company board has already declared a stock split in a 1:10 ratio. This means those Rushil Decor shareholders who own this small-cap stock after the close of the Friday session will be eligible for the 1:10 stock split benefit. The stock split won't impact the company's market cap, but its price will become one-tenth of the current share price. Normally, a company goes for the stock split to enhance the trade volume in the stock.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on BSE and NSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is 6.83 lakh, and around 75 minutes of trade are still left on Thursday. Rushil Decor shares' 521-week high is ₹406.90, and their 52-week low is ₹261. Rushil Decor's share price is just 3 percent from its 52-week high.