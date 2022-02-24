Russian attack on Ukraine roils markets

Futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell between 2.5% and 3.4%. The S&P 500 reached correction territory earlier in the week, and futures are indicating the Dow is on track to do the same. Nasdaq futures are pointing to the index approaching a bear market. The Cboe Volatility Index rose to the highest level in over 15 months.

