Russian indices partially reopen after a one-month closure1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2022, 01:19 PM IST
Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index,
Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index,
The Moscow Stock Exchange resumed trading of some shares Thursday, as it continued re-opening after a month-long suspension over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.