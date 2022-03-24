Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Russian indices partially reopen after a one-month closure

Russian indices partially reopen after a one-month closure

A board with the logo is on display outside the office of the Moscow Exchange in the capital city of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
1 min read . 01:19 PM IST Livemint

Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index,

The Moscow Stock Exchange resumed trading of some shares Thursday, as it continued re-opening after a month-long suspension over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The Moscow Stock Exchange resumed trading of some shares Thursday, as it continued re-opening after a month-long suspension over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index, which saw early gains of up to 10 percent.

Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index, which saw early gains of up to 10 percent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

More details awaited

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!