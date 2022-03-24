Russian indices partially reopen after a one-month closure

Russian indices partially reopen after a one-month closure1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index,
The Moscow Stock Exchange resumed trading of some shares Thursday, as it continued re-opening after a month-long suspension over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index, which saw early gains of up to 10 percent.
More details awaited
