The Treasury market briefly served as a refuge for investors after the Russian invasion set stock prices sliding worldwide. But equities rebounded, and yields followed suit as anticipation of rising interest rates moved back to the foreground. The benchmark 10-year yield ended the week just below 2%, near the highs hit earlier this month. Yet two-year yields jumped even more, narrowing the gap between the two to just under 40 basis points from 45.5 basis points a week earlier.