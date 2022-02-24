Russia's Moscow Exchange Thursday said it is suspending all trading in the wake of launch of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The exchange will announce the resumption of trading at a later date, it said.

The Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange also said it was stopping trading.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media said earlier, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Biden was briefed on a secure call Wednesday evening by Blinken, Austin on ongoing attack on Ukraine by Russia.

The United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine, US Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Biden further said he would announce today further measures to be imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies.

The White House said Biden would speak in the early afternoon.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

US President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine "as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces".

Russia has been demanding an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

Putin said he had authorised the special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine after Russia had been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine.

