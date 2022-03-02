Russia-Ukraine war: After Russian military's invasion in Ukraine, global defence expenditure is expected to shoot up exponentially. According to stock market experts, due to this Ukraine-Russia war, some tension is expected in Chinese sea, especially around Taiwan. So, market experts are expecting defence stocks to perform well at global bourses. In Indian secondary market too, analysts are highly bullish on defence sector stocks. They said that positional investors of Indian stock market can buy defence stocks like Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Forge, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautical Limited and L&T.

Speaking on the reason for being bullish on defence stocks after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war; Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President - Research at SMC Global Securities said, "After the outbreak of Ukraine-Russia war, chances are high that global defence expenditure post-war may go high. Recently, Germany has announced to increased its defence expenditure and other European Union countries are expected to follow shoot."

Expecting this geopolitical tension to heat up Taiwan matter further; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Russia-Ukraine crisis is expected to fuel Taiwan-China conflict and hence there can be huge surge in global spending on defence. This is going to impact Indian defence expenditure too and hence Indian government will have no choice but to increase its defence expenditure too."

Asked about defence stocks to buy today; Saurabh Jain of SMC global said, "One should look at those defence stocks that has a long history of catering to the sector and has a strong face value in the market. From this perspective, I would bet upon Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Forge, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautical Limited and L&T shares to buy today."

If someone has limited amount for investing; Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Out of these 5 defence stocks — Bharat Electronics, HAL and Bharat Dynamics are better placed on chart pattern and they might yield higher than other two defence stocks. One can buy Bharat Electronics at CMP for medium term target of ₹280 maintaining stop loss at ₹185 levels. Those who want to buy HAL shares, can initiate momentum buy at CMP for mid-term target of ₹1800 maintaining stop loss at ₹1180. Likewise, One can buy Bharat Dynamics shares at CMP for mid-term target of ₹580 maintaining stop loss at ₹380 apiece levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

