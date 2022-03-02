Russia-Ukraine war: Defence spending to surge. Experts bullish on these stocks

If someone has limited amount for investing; Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Out of these 5 defence stocks — Bharat Electronics, HAL and Bharat Dynamics are better placed on chart pattern and they might yield higher than other two defence stocks. One can buy Bharat Electronics at CMP for medium term target of ₹280 maintaining stop loss at ₹185 levels. Those who want to buy HAL shares, can initiate momentum buy at CMP for mid-term target of ₹1800 maintaining stop loss at ₹1180. Likewise, One can buy Bharat Dynamics shares at CMP for mid-term target of ₹580 maintaining stop loss at ₹380 apiece levels."