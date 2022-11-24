Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' shares list at premium over IPO issue price1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under brand Rustomjee, saw its IPO receive 2 times subscription
Shares of Keystone Realtors Private Ltd made a market debut on Wednesday with the stock listing at ₹555 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 2% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹541 per share. On the BSE, Keystone Realtors shares started trading at ₹555 apiece.