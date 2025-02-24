RVNL bags ₹156 crore project: Stock up 10% in 4 session on regular order wins

Stock Market today: RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd) announced ₹156 crore project order win from South Western Railway. RVNL Stock is up almost 10% in 5 trading sessions on back to back order wins

RVNL share price movement RVNL share price though opened at 367.45 on the BSE on Monday , slightly lower than its previous days closing price of ₹371.60 and markets were under pressure and stock market crashed and Sensex was down 700 point. Nevertheless RVNL share price is up 10% in last four trading sessions and compared to closing price of close to ₹333 on Tuesday.

RVNL order details Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on 21 February post market hours announced emerging as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Western Railway.

The nature of the project order from South Western Railway is that it is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to RVNL for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing, Commissioning of 2x25 KV OHE 0(over head equipment) & PSI System (Power supply installations). OHE is a system that carries electricity to trains, while PSI is a system that supplies power to remote equipment

The works also included Electrical General Services, Engineering & Telecommunication works. The works are to be done between Rayadurga and Topavagada in the TK-RDG section

While the project cost or the Cost of work is ₹156,35,8 1,976.60/ - ( ₹One Hundred Fifty-Six~ Crore Thirty-five Lakh Eighty-one Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-Six rupees and Six paisa) including applicable taxes, Time period by which the order(s)/contract is to be executed stands at 18 months

RVNL other order wins RVNL on 20 February 2024 also had announced signing of Project Implementation Agency (PIA) Agreement for UP (West) and UP (East) of BSNL Tender.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited in Consortium with HFCL Limited & Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. had signed Project Implementation Agency (PIA) Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

RVNL on 18 February 2025 also had announced having received Letter of Acceptance received from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE). Nine stations, including one elevated station and eight other stations under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, were to be built as part of the order, which had a broad consideration of ₹554.46 crore (BSRP).

