RVNL, IRCON to ONGC: 5 Stocks that declared dividend with Q4 Results

Dividend Stocks: RVNL, IRCON, ONGC, InterGlobe Aviation and National Aluminium Company Limited or NALCO are among 5 key Stocks that declared dividend with Q4 Results

Dividend Details Rail Vikas Nigam Limited - For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the RVNL's paid-up equity shares with face values of Rs. 10 each have been recommended to receive a final dividend of Rs. 1.72/-per share, or 17.20% (considering the face value of share), subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

After being declared (approved) at the AGM, the Final Dividend recommended by RVNL will be paid out within 30 days.

IRCON International Ltd- IRCON's Board has recommended that, subject to shareholder approval at the company's subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM), a final dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each (50% of the paid-up equity share capital) be paid out for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Within 30 days following the date of its announcement at the AGM, the last dividend would be paid.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) - - Subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share (25% of face value of ONGC shares) for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

This is above ₹6 per share (120%) first interim dividend that was announced on November 11, 2024, and the ₹5 per share (100%) second interim dividend that was announced on January 31, 2025.

With a record payout of ₹15,411 crore, this raises the total dividend for FY'25 to 245% ( ₹12.25 per share), maintaining the highest total dividend ever announced by the company and demonstrating ONGC's attempt to providing value to its shareholders.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (Indigo)- A dividend of ₹10 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 is suggested, pending approval by the company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend announced comes to 100% considering dividend announced by Indigo and face value of InterGlobe Aviation or Indigo shares

After the announcement at the next AGM, the dividend payment will be finished within 30 days, as per InterGlobe Aviation or Indigo release

National Aluminium Company Limited or NALCO_- A dividend of ₹10 (100% considering the face value of share) each equity share with a face value of ₹10 was recommended by NALCO , pending approval by the company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

After the announcement at the next AGM, the dividend payment will be finished within 30 days.