RVNL, IRFC to IRCON — why are railway PSU stocks soaring? Explained

Stock Market Today: Railway PSU Stocks as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) RailTel Corporation of India, RITES Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC )share prices saw sharp gained of up to 10% in morning trades on Monday.

Here is what is driving the rally Maharashtra Elections outcome props up sentiments The strong comprehensive win for BJP in the state elections in Maharashtra has added to confidence of the market participants.

Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities, said, “After the Lok Sabha Election Results, Indian stock market investors went defensive and started looking at FMCG and pharma stocks. However, after the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results, they may start looking at railway, infra, and banking stocks, changing their investment strategy from defensive to aggressive

Strong order flows The gains in the railway stocks was led by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) that saw its share price gain 10% in the morning trades on Monday. RVNL has been seeing strong order flows with recent being from the Eastern Railways. RVNL in its recent release on the exchanges said that M/s RVNL- SCPL (JV) has received Letter of Acceptance from Eastern Railway for “Earthwork in cutting and filling, blanketing, construction of minor bridges, major bridges, RUB, ROB, retaining wall, level crossing, side drain, catch water drain, Public way work and other ancillary works, which is in connection with construction of multi tracking Railway BG line. The project cost is ₹838 crore ( ₹837,67,19,698.44/- Incl. GST), to be completed in 36 months.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RailTel) also saw gains of almost 10% in the morning trades. RailTel in its recent release on te exchanges had announced having received the work order from Central Medical Services Society (Cmss), Department Of Health And Family Welfare, Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare for Manpower Outsourcing Services amounting to Rs. 9,93,08,100 (Including Tax).

RITES share price also saw gains of up to 10% . RITES regarding major order secured for Railway Electrification work for project -Lumding- Badarpur” in its Release said that it is pleased to inform that RITES has received revised estimates for Railway Electrification work of LMG-BPB Section of Lumding Division, N.F Railway. The revised total cost of project is ₹531.77 Crores excluding GST. (including PMC fee). The Original Cost of project was Rs. 288.44 Crore excluding GST including PMC fee).

Other positive developments IRCON International Ltd share price also gained good 7.5% in morning trades. IRCON informed the exchnages that that Infomerics Valuation and Rating Private Limited, has assigned credit ratings of IVR AAA/ Stable (IVR Triple A withnStable Outlook)/ IVR A1+ (IVR A One Plus)credit rating for Bank facilities of the Company