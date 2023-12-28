Multibagger stocks: The year 2023 is about to end on a higher note as key benchmark indices have been climbing to new highs on a regular basis for the past few months. In fact, all three key indices the Indian stock market — Nifty 50, BSE Sensex and Bank Nifty — have been touching new peaks for two straight sessions. In YTD time, Nifty 50 index has risen to the tune of 19.45 per cent, BSE Sensex has surged around 18.25 per cent while Bank Nifty index has shot up 12.30 per cent in 2023. However, this year would be remembered for stellar return for small-cap and mid-cap stocks as well.

In YTD time, small-cap index has surged 43.50 per cent while mid-cap index gained 45.65 per cent. This could become possible because a good number of frontline stocks, small-cap and mid-cap stocks have generated alpha return against the index they belong.

Also Read: Azad Engineering shares list with over 37% premium at ₹720 apiece on NSE

"The most remarkable part of the stellar return given by equity market in the year 2023 is participatory rally. All segments have participated in this bull trend, however, some segments like banking, financials, PSU, etc. have outperformed other segments by a huge marging.

Multibagger railway stocks in 2023

Here we list out top 5 multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market from the railway segment:

1] IRFC: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd has been in continuous bull trend after ushering in 2023. In YTD time, this small-cap railway stock has risen from around ₹33 to ₹104 levels, generating alpha return against small-cap YTD return of over 45 per cent. IRFC share price has risen over 200 per cent in 2023 and it is still giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last six months, it has risen over 195 per cent whereas in last one month, this multibagger stock has given over 25 per cent.

2] Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL: Shares of this Indian railway PSU has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in 2023. In YTD time, RVNL share price has risen from around ₹69 to ₹178 per equity share levels, delivering to the tune of 160 per cent to its positional investors in 2023. In last six months, this multibagger stock has given 45 per cent return whereas in last one month, it has risen around 7 per cent. So, the stock has given stellar return to irs positional investors throughout the year, which is about to end.

Also Read: The five biggest market surprises of 2023

3] IRCON: Shares of Ircon International Ltd has risen from ₹60 to ₹170 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 185 per cent return to its positional investors. This railway stock has doubled shareholders' money in last six months. However, this multibagger stock is in base building mode in last one month.

4] RailTel: Shares of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has risen from around ₹127.50 to ₹296 apiece levels in 2023, delivering around 130 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger stock has gained 120 per cent in last six months whereas in last one month, it has remained range-bound.

5] Concord Control Systems: Shares of this railway stock has risen from around ₹218 to ₹890 per share levels in YTD time, logging over 300 per cent rise in this time. This multibagger stock has risen 185 per cent in last six months whereas in last one month, it has risen to the tune of 35 per cent. Thus, this multibagger railway stock has delivered stellar return throughout the year 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!