Mid-cap stocks to buy today: As Indian indices are trading at record high, stock market experts have advised investors to look at mid-cap stocks as it gives higher returns in less investment. They said that the strategy will help investors maximising the benefit of this bull run at Dalal Street. Market experts advised investors to look at stocks like RVNL, NFL (National Fertilizers Limited) and South India Bank as these mid-cap stocks are poised to give an upside move when the market opens today.

Speaking on why one should buy mid-cap stocks when the market is trading at record high levels Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securites said, "When the market is trading at record high, mid-cap stocks will give higher deviation than large-cap stocks. We have seen in the recent market rebound that mid-cap and small-cap stocks have outperformed large-cap shares. Other benefit of investing in mid-cap stocks during the current situation is higher returns at lower investment. Since, mid-cap stocks require lower investment than large-cap stocks, an investor can maximise one's return by choosing mid-cap shares instead of large-cap stocks."

Asked about the mid-cap shares that one can buy today Gorakshkar said that South Indian Bank, National Fertilizers Limited or NFL and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) are some prominent mid-cap shares that one can buy today.

Speaking on South Indian Bank shares Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "South India Bank has recently given breakout and one can buy this counter at current market price ( ₹10.95 at NSE) for 20-30 per cent upside movement. However, one must maintain the stop loss at ₹9.90 per stock levels."

Sharing major levels of RVNL share price Bagadia said that one can buy RVNL shares at ₹31 for the market of ₹35 maintaining stop loss at ₹29.50.

Speaking on NFL share price outlook Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "One can buy NFL shares at around ₹70 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹67. The stock can go up to ₹80 in immediate short-term."

