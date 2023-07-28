RVNL OFS: Share sale receives good investor interest, says DIPAM Secy1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:52 PM IST
In the two-day Offer-for-Sale (OFS), the government had announced to sell 11.17 crore shares of RVNL, representing 5.36% stake at a floor price of ₹119 apiece.
RVNL OFS Subscription Status: The government's offer for sale OFS) of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares saw good investor interest, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.
