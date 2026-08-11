RVNL Q1 results: Net profit up 18% YoY to ₹159 crore; revenue climbs nearly 11% YoY

RVNL Q1 results: RVNL reported an 18.5% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to 159.36 crore for Q1FY27. Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at 4,321.23 crore, up 10.6% from 3,908.77 crore in Q1FY26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Aug 2026, 05:08 PM IST
RVNL reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>159.36 crore.
RVNL reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit to ₹159.36 crore.(Pixabay)

RVNL Q1 results: Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), on Tuesday, 11 August, reported an 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to 159.36 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

The company's profit was 134.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit dropped 14.8% from 187.07 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at 4,321.23 crore, up 10.6% from 3,908.77 crore in Q1FY26. QoQ, revenue declined 35.5% from 6,695.91 crore in Q4FY26.

The company's total expenses during the quarter increased nearly 7% YoY, but dropped 35% QoQ to 4,244.91 crore.

EBITDA stood at 185.4 crore, compared to 56 crore in the same quarter last year. Consequently, EBITDA margin jumped to 4.3% from 1.43% YoY.

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RVNL share price trend

RVNL shares traded choppy in Tuesday's session. It touched an intraday high and low of 231.75 and 227.40, respectively, during the session. Eventually, the stock ended 1.08% lower at 228 on the BSE.

RVNL share price hit a 52-week low of 220.25 on 28 July after hitting a 52-week high of 400.90 on 29 December 2025.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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