RVNL Q1 results: Net profit up 18% YoY to ₹159 crore; revenue climbs nearly 11% YoY

RVNL Q1 results: Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), on Tuesday, 11 August, reported an 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹159.36 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

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The company's profit was ₹134.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit dropped 14.8% from ₹187.07 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at ₹4,321.23 crore, up 10.6% from ₹3,908.77 crore in Q1FY26. QoQ, revenue declined 35.5% from ₹6,695.91 crore in Q4FY26.

The company's total expenses during the quarter increased nearly 7% YoY, but dropped 35% QoQ to ₹4,244.91 crore.

EBITDA stood at ₹185.4 crore, compared to ₹56 crore in the same quarter last year. Consequently, EBITDA margin jumped to 4.3% from 1.43% YoY.

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RVNL share price trend RVNL shares traded choppy in Tuesday's session. It touched an intraday high and low of ₹231.75 and ₹227.40, respectively, during the session. Eventually, the stock ended 1.08% lower at ₹228 on the BSE.

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RVNL share price hit a 52-week low of ₹220.25 on 28 July after hitting a 52-week high of ₹400.90 on 29 December 2025.

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