RVNL Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Net profit likely to rise 28%, revenue growth seen at 15% YoY; dividend eyed

RVNL Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the railway PSU, will declare its Q4 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of the PSU railway company under the Ministry of Railways is scheduled for today, 21 May 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended March 2025 and for the full financial year 2024-2025.

RVNL board will also likely recommend Final Dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting (AGM).

RVNL Q4 Results 2025 Preview

RVNL is estimated to report a strong revenue growth of 15% year-on-year (YoY), while the railway PSU’s net profit during the fourth quarter of FY25 is expected to rise 28% YoY. The company’s operational performance is also expected to improve in the March quarter with an EBITDA growth of 12% YoY.

RVNL’s order inflow for Q4FY25 was ₹6,600 crore, bringing YTDFY25 inflows to ₹13.700 crore, compared to an annual execution range of ₹20,000 - 22,000 crore.

