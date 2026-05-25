RVNL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 59% YoY to ₹187 crore; revenue rises 4%, final dividend announced

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a railway infrastructure company, reported its Q4 FY26 and full-year FY26 results after market hours on Monday, May 25, posting a mixed financial performance with lower profitability despite steady revenue growth.
For the March quarter, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹6,696 crore, compared to ₹6,427 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a growth of around 4.2% YoY. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹6,780.9 crore versus ₹6,614.5 crore in Q4 FY25.
However, profitability remained under pressure during the quarter. Net profit after tax declined sharply by 59% YoY to ₹187 crore from ₹455.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) also dropped to ₹250.3 crore from ₹542.5 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹6,534.6 crore from ₹6,120.1 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at around ₹268.5 crore, compared to ₹436.1 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 38.4% YoY drop, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4% from 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.
On a sequential basis, revenue improved significantly from ₹4,684.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined from ₹324.1 crore in the December quarter.
For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹20,412.1 crore from ₹19,923.3 crore reported in FY25. Total income for the year stood at ₹21,187.4 crore compared to ₹20,923.4 crore in the previous financial year.
Meanwhile, FY26 net profit after tax declined to ₹875 crore from ₹1,278 crore in FY25, reflecting a fall of nearly 31.5% YoY. Profit before tax for the year came in at ₹1,181.2 crore versus ₹1,646.4 crore in the previous year.
The company’s finance costs declined during FY26 to ₹419 crore from ₹544.9 crore in FY25, while total expenses increased to ₹20,100 crore from ₹19,368.2 crore a year ago.
The company, along with its financial results, announced a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
“Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” the company said in its earnings filing.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.