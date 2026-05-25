RVNL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 59% YoY to ₹187 crore; revenue rises 4%, final dividend announced

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a railway infrastructure company, reported its Q4 FY26 and full-year FY26 results after market hours on Monday, May 25, posting a mixed financial performance with lower profitability despite steady revenue growth.
For the March quarter, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹6,696 crore, compared to ₹6,427 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a growth of around 4.2% YoY. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹6,780.9 crore versus ₹6,614.5 crore in Q4 FY25.
However, profitability remained under pressure during the quarter. Net profit after tax declined sharply by 59% YoY to ₹187 crore from ₹455.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) also dropped to ₹250.3 crore from ₹542.5 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹6,534.6 crore from ₹6,120.1 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at around ₹268.5 crore, compared to ₹436.1 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 38.4% YoY drop, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4% from 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.
On a sequential basis, revenue improved significantly from ₹4,684.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined from ₹324.1 crore in the December quarter.
For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹20,412.1 crore from ₹19,923.3 crore reported in FY25. Total income for the year stood at ₹21,187.4 crore compared to ₹20,923.4 crore in the previous financial year.
Meanwhile, FY26 net profit after tax declined to ₹875 crore from ₹1,278 crore in FY25, reflecting a fall of nearly 31.5% YoY. Profit before tax for the year came in at ₹1,181.2 crore versus ₹1,646.4 crore in the previous year.
The company’s finance costs declined during FY26 to ₹419 crore from ₹544.9 crore in FY25, while total expenses increased to ₹20,100 crore from ₹19,368.2 crore a year ago.
The company, along with its financial results, announced a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
“Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” the company said in its earnings filing.
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