Subscribe

RVNL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 59% YoY to ₹187 crore; revenue rises 4%, final dividend announced

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited reported mixed Q4 FY26 results with revenue growth of 4.2% YoY to 6,695.9 crore, but net profit fell 59% YoY to 187 crore. For FY26, revenue increased slightly, yet net profit declined 32% to 875 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 May 2026, 06:32 PM IST
RVNL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 60% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>182 crore; revenue rises 4%, final dividend announced
RVNL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 60% YoY to ₹182 crore; revenue rises 4%, final dividend announced(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a railway infrastructure company, reported its Q4 FY26 and full-year FY26 results after market hours on Monday, May 25, posting a mixed financial performance with lower profitability despite steady revenue growth.

For the March quarter, the company reported revenue from operations of 6,696 crore, compared to 6,427 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a growth of around 4.2% YoY. Total income for the quarter stood at 6,780.9 crore versus 6,614.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Advertisement

However, profitability remained under pressure during the quarter. Net profit after tax declined sharply by 59% YoY to 187 crore from 455.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) also dropped to 250.3 crore from 542.5 crore, while total expenses rose to 6,534.6 crore from 6,120.1 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at around 268.5 crore, compared to 436.1 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 38.4% YoY drop, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4% from 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, revenue improved significantly from 4,684.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined from 324.1 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisement

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose marginally to 20,412.1 crore from 19,923.3 crore reported in FY25. Total income for the year stood at 21,187.4 crore compared to 20,923.4 crore in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, FY26 net profit after tax declined to 875 crore from 1,278 crore in FY25, reflecting a fall of nearly 31.5% YoY. Profit before tax for the year came in at 1,181.2 crore versus 1,646.4 crore in the previous year.

The company’s finance costs declined during FY26 to 419 crore from 544.9 crore in FY25, while total expenses increased to 20,100 crore from 19,368.2 crore a year ago.

Company announces final dividend for FY26

The company, along with its financial results, announced a final dividend of 0.71 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Advertisement

“Recommended a final dividend of 0.71 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value 10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” the company said in its earnings filing.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

RVNLQ4 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRVNL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 59% YoY to ₹187 crore; revenue rises 4%, final dividend announced
Advertisement
Read Next Story