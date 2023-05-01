Indian stock market ended higher after the end of April Series and Dalal Street bulls are expecting this rally to continue further after the inverse head & shoulder breakout given by Nifty and Bank Nifty indices. As expected, small-cap index has outperformed key benchmark indices in this bullish Indian stock market. In last one month, Nifty 50 index delivered 3.83 per cent return whereas Nifty Bank and BSE Sensex surged 5.93 per cent and 3.39 per cent respectively in April 2023. However, BSE Small-cap index shot up little over 6 per cent in last one month, outperforming key benchmark indices in April 2023.

Here we list out top 10 Nifty 500 small-cap stocks that delivered highest returns in last one month:

1] The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore: Shares of this company surged from ₹205.40 to ₹342.25 on NSE, logging to the tune of 65 per cent rise in this period. This Nifty 500 small-cap stock has surged the most in April 2023, emerging as top performer among the listed stocks in the index. The BSE and NSE listed stock ended on Friday session with a trade volume of 9,06,770. Its 52-week high is ₹390 whereas its 52-week low is ₹82.35 apiece.

2] Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL: Share price of this Indian Railway PSU stock has risen from ₹68.60 apiece to ₹107.15 per share levels in April 2023, delivering more than 55 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. This Nifty 500 small-cap stock ended on Friday with trade volume of 10,96,82,443 on NSE and its current market cap is ₹22,424 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹114.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹29 apiece on NSE.

3] Indiabulls Real Estate: Share price of this realty company has risen from ₹48.90 to ₹72.85 per share in the month of April 2023, logging to the tune of 49 per cent rise in this period. The small-cap Nifty 500 stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹3,943 crore and its trade volume on the weekend session was 81,34,188. Its 52-week high is ₹94.50 and its 52-week low is ₹45.90 per share on NSE.

4] Raymond: This textile stock has risen from ₹1222.15 to ₹1590.95 per share levels, clocking to the tune of 30 per cent rise in last one month. Raymond shares ended with a market cap of ₹10,600 crore on NSE and its trade volume on NSE on the weekend trade session was 18,35,382, which is more than double from its last 20 days average trade volume of 8,34,669.

5] Welspun India: Shares of this dividend paying stock that recently announced buyback of shares has surged 63.65 top ₹87.80 apiece levels, ascending around 38 per cent in the month of April 2023. Its current market cap is ₹8,665 crore and it ended on Friday with a trade volume of 32,43,510.

6] Anupam Rasayan: This multibagger stock has risen from ₹865.35 to ₹1131 levels, delivering near 30 per cent return to its positional shareholders. The small-cap chemical stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE and its current market cap is ₹12,135 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1180 and its 52-week low is ₹546.75 apiece.

7] Central Bank of India: Stock price of this state-owned bank has appreciated from ₹24.10 to ₹30.35 per share levels in last one month, ascending to the tune of 26 per cent in this time. The PSU bank reported a 84 per cent jump in standalone net profit at ₹571 crore in Q4FY23 against ₹310 crore standalone profit in Q4FY22 due to robust growth in net interest income and other income. Its current market cap is ₹26,346 crore.

8] UCO Bank: Stock price of this state-owned bank has appreciated from ₹24.30 to ₹30.10 per share levels in last one month, ascending to the tune of 26 per cent in this time. The PSU ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹35,987 crore and its trade volume on weekend session was around 4.89 crore.

9] Bank of Maharashtra: Stock price of this state-owned bank has appreciated from ₹24.75 to ₹30.15 per share levels in last one month, ascending to the tune of more than 25 per cent in this time. The PSU ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹20,326 crore and its trade volume on weekend session was 2,35,32,983.

10] Borosil: Share price of this small-cap company has risen from around ₹327 to ₹407 apiece levels, clocking near 25 per cent rise in April 2023. The small-cap stock ended on Friday with a market-cap of ₹6,674 crroe whereas it ended with a trade volume of near 4.42 lakh on NSE.