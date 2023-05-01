Indian stock market ended higher after the end of April Series and Dalal Street bulls are expecting this rally to continue further after the inverse head & shoulder breakout given by Nifty and Bank Nifty indices. As expected, small-cap index has outperformed key benchmark indices in this bullish Indian stock market. In last one month, Nifty 50 index delivered 3.83 per cent return whereas Nifty Bank and BSE Sensex surged 5.93 per cent and 3.39 per cent respectively in April 2023. However, BSE Small-cap index shot up little over 6 per cent in last one month, outperforming key benchmark indices in April 2023.

