RVNL share price: After climbing to a record high of ₹647 apiece on the NSE in July 2024, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's (RVNL) share price has remained in the base building mode. The railway PSU stock has remained an ideal 'sell-on-rise' stock for the last six months, losing around 44 per cent from the lifetime high of ₹647 per share. However, stock market experts believe RVNL may deliver better Q3 results 2025 as the company's order flow has remained smooth through the October to December 2024 quarter. They said that RVNL shares are on the radar of mutual funds as the mutual funds regulatory body AMFI has moved RVNL shares from the mid-cap to the large-cap category in the recent quarterly jig. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RVNL share price: Is this a stock to buy today? Regarding how RVNL share price is panged from a fundamental perspective, Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "RVNL shares are under pressure, but nothing is wrong with the company's fundamentals. The company's order flow remained smooth throughout the October to December 2024 quarter. The company is expected to deliver positive Q3 results in 2025 despite underperformance by the Indian economy in Q3FY25. Recently, in the quarterly rejig, AMFI moved RVNL shares from the mid-cap to the large-cap category, which means the railway PSU stock is under the radar of mutual funds. So, the DII buying is expected to occur in this beaten-down stock."

RVNL share price target 2025 "On the technical chart pattern, RVNL share price is trading sideways and currently in the ₹348 to ₹365 range. On breaking above ₹365 on a closing basis, we can expect RVNL share price to touch ₹378 to ₹388 mark in the near term, while in the medium term, we can expect the PSU stock to touch ₹425 per share level. However, on the downside, if the stock breaks below ₹348 apiece mark, we may see RVNL shares at ₹320 per share level soon. RVNL shareholders are advised to hold the scrip while maintaining stop loss at ₹348 for the targets mentioned above, depending upon the investment horizon," said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP of Research at Hensex Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the suggestion to fresh investors regarding RVNL shares, the Hensex Securities expert said, “Fresh investors can also buy RVNL shares for the near-term target of ₹388 and a medium-term target of ₹425. They can initiate a momentum call at the CMP, maintaining stop loss at ₹348 apiece."