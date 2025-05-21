RVNL share price edges lower ahead of Q4 results 2025. Buy, sell or hold?

RVNL share price fell over 2 per cent in Wednesday's trading session ahead of the PSU railway company's March quarter results announcement. At 9:30 am, the PSU stock was trading at ₹405.50 apiece on May 21.

The railway company will also be announcing final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

“ A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 21st May, 2025, to, inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025, after the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee,” the company said in an exchange filing dated May 6.

It further added, “Further, pursuant to the “RVNL code of conduct for regulating and reporting trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives” the Trading Window Closure Period has commenced from 1st April, 2025 and will end 48 hours after declaration of the financial results i.e. upto Friday, 23rd May, 2025 (both days inclusive)."

RVNL emerged as lowest bidder from IRCON International RVNL emerged, under the Railway Ministry, emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from IRCON International in the normal course of business.

“ It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from IRCON International Limited for “Supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Distributed/Centralised Electronic Interlocking (El) Installations at 10 new stations, viz., Surakachhar, Block Cabin, Katghora Road, Bhingra, Putuwa, Matin, Sendurgarh, Putipakhana, Dhangawan and Bhadi stations; 06 new IBSs in the Bhingra-Putuwa, Putuwa-Matin, Sendurgarh-Putipakhana, Putipakhana-Bhadi, Bhadi Dhangawan & Dhangawan-Pendra Road block sections; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New Section Control System with Headquarters and Wayside Train Control Communication Equipment/System in the Gevra Road-Pendra Road section; Installation, Testing and commissioning of new Telephone Exchange and EIMWBs at appropriate location(s) through execution of various signalling & telecommunications works; alterations/modifications in the existing panel interlocking installation at Kusmunda Block Station (KBS) yard and the existing electronic interlocking installation at East Cabin of the SECL SILO Siding (KMKA) yard including other miscellaneous works,” the company said in an another exchange filing on May 19.

RVNL share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? RVNL share price witnessed almost 3 per cent decline since the beggining of 2025. However, the stock has rebounded recovering losses by gaining over 10.67 per cent in one month.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, the RVNL stock is currently staging a technical rebound, supported by short-term accumulation and momentum recovery.

“RVNL witnessed a steep 52% decline over 38 weeks following a buying climax in July 2024. Based on Fibonacci retracement principles, a 50% pullback of the entire fall places the potential upside near 480 levels. This zone will act as a critical resistance, and price action around it will determine whether the stock enters a fresh uptrend or stalls,” Jain said.